Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €175.00 ($184.21) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($140.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($210.53) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($173.68) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €129.48 ($136.29) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($68.29) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($80.36). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €142.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €151.12.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

