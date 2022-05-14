Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.00.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($210.53) to €185.00 ($194.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($189.47) to €175.00 ($184.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

