Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $68.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger (Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

