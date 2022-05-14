Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SCOA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.84. 18,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,107. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

