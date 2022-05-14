Scotiabank Boosts NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$15.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded NuVista Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NUVSF opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

