ScPrime Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $17.30 million and approximately $11,153.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003575 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,364,050 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

