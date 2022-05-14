SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of SCYX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 292,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.04.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.56. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,068 shares in the company, valued at $816,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 520.5% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,919 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

