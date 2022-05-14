Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SES shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09. Insiders have sold a total of 121,676 shares of company stock worth $679,151 in the last ninety days.

TSE SES traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.66. 324,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,009. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.73 and a 1-year high of C$6.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.