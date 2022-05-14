Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, insider Raj Mehra purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $56,666.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 492.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.