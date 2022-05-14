Sempra (SRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on July 15th

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.145 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Sempra has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Sempra has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $161.06 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.70.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

