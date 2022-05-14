Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Down 6%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating) fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33.

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

