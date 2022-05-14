Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

SQNS stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,369,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

