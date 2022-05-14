Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.18).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.28) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.00) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

LON SRP traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 148 ($1.82). 1,952,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 1.61 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Serco Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($217,493.53).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

