ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,007 shares of company stock worth $12,332,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.74.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $452.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 411.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

