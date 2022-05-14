Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,912.60

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,912.60 ($35.91) and traded as high as GBX 3,053 ($37.64). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 3,012 ($37.13), with a volume of 549,338 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.37) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.37) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,785 ($34.34).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,021.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,917.61. The company has a market cap of £7.70 billion and a PE ratio of -107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

