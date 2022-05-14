Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $31.23.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski bought 28,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,837.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,613 shares in the company, valued at $198,245.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 52.9% in the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 429,500 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 11.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,709,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,591,000 after acquiring an additional 390,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after buying an additional 390,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 347,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 372,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 327,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

