ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.89.

Shares of SWAV opened at $162.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.71. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 1.50.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $99,262.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,839.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,662,635. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

