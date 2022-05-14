Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.79) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 553.75 ($6.83).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 131.45 ($1.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.06. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.