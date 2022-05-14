Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Expands By 198.4%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 198.4% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:IAF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 54,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,625. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $6.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%.
About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
