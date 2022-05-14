Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Expands By 198.4%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 198.4% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:IAF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 54,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,625. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

Get Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.