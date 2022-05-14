Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Grows By 66.3%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aethlon Medical stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,138. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

