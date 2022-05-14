Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Declines By 71.0%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the April 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ARSMF opened at 0.27 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a twelve month low of 0.21 and a twelve month high of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.31.
