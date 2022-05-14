Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Expands By 125.5%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BSKY remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,801. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.