Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Declines By 50.4%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the April 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CETX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cemtrex by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cemtrex by 703.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

