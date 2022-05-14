Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Increases By 200.9%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, an increase of 200.9% from the April 15th total of 79,900 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 657,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:CLEU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,897. China Liberal Education has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in China Liberal Education by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education during the first quarter worth $534,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

