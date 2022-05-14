Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Increases By 141.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 58,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,700. CHS has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

