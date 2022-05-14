Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Expands By 129.5%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,600 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the April 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,536.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGEAF. TD Securities lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.43.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock remained flat at $$73.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.68. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $72.46 and a 12 month high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.