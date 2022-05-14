Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Declines By 46.0%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($115.79) to €103.00 ($108.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. AlphaValue lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($143.16) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of CTTAY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. 171,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,911. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.