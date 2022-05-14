Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Increases By 152.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,000 shares, an increase of 152.0% from the April 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLVO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period.

