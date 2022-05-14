Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Rises By 65.8%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,335,800 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the April 15th total of 805,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRLBF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 374,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

