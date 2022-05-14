Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Decreases By 67.4%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCRD. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,887,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,888,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DCRD stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.
