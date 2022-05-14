Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Decreases By 67.4%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCRD. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,887,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,888,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV alerts:

Shares of DCRD stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.