Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Increases By 105.4%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the April 15th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of EJH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 2,457,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $80.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EJH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

