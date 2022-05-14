Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Increases By 223.3%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 223.3% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESYJY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 450 ($5.55) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 600 ($7.40) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.69) to GBX 700 ($8.63) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.10) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.00.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. 11,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,347. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

