Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Increases By 100.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 62,909 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FAD traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $92.75 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

