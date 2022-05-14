Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Decreases By 46.0%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDIV. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4,916.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 534,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,533,000 after purchasing an additional 524,329 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,801,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth $7,467,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,371,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 241.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 88,657 shares during the period.
Shares of TDIV stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $64.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04.
