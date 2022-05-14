Short Interest in G Squared Ascend II, Inc. (NYSE:GSQB) Drops By 71.9%

G Squared Ascend II, Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSQB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in G Squared Ascend II by 884.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 324,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 291,300 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the first quarter valued at about $972,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of G Squared Ascend II by 25.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 374,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 74,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of G Squared Ascend II by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:GSQB remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Friday. G Squared Ascend II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.
G Squared Ascend II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G Squared Ascend II (GSQB)
