Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Expands By 159.9%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 159.9% from the April 15th total of 41,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.65. 27,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.8212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 170.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $3,808,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $3,285,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after buying an additional 54,651 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $2,834,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

