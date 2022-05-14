Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Grows By 121.0%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 866,200 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the April 15th total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,662.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF remained flat at $$1.92 during trading on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
