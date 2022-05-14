Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Grows By 121.0%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 866,200 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the April 15th total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,662.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF remained flat at $$1.92 during trading on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

