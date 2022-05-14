Short Interest in Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Increases By 200.0%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRMTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of IRMTF stock remained flat at $$20.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. Information Services has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $20.01.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

