Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Increases By 178.9%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the April 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICAGY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.32) to €1.95 ($2.05) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.02) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of ICAGY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 163,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.93.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 302.84% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

