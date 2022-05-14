Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Drops By 49.7%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IINX stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 519,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,593. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Ionix Technology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

