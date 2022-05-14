Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Decreases By 55.6%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ISBA stock remained flat at $$24.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Isabella Bank ( OTCMKTS:ISBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

