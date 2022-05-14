Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Decreases By 55.6%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of ISBA stock remained flat at $$24.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.00.
About Isabella Bank (Get Rating)
Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isabella Bank (ISBA)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.