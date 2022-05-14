Short Interest in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Drops By 47.5%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the April 15th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRBP. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 434,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 76,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRBP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 445,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,736. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

Kiromic BioPharma ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

