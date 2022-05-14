Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Increases By 165.8%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 165.8% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

KIROY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 8,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.24%.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.