Short Interest in Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Rises By 200.0%

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRLWF remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Marlowe has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Marlowe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

