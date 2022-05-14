Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Rises By 61.6%

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,903,700 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the April 15th total of 1,178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,037.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

