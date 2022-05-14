Short Interest in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW) Rises By 151.7%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:NLITW remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

