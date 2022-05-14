Short Interest in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Drops By 68.7%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the April 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 102,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,335. The company has a market cap of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.89. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 237.48% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUWE. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at $1,671,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

