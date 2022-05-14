Short Interest in Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Drops By 77.8%

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OPXS opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. Optex Systems has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.37.
Optex Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optex Systems (OPXS)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.