Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Rises By 222.2%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:POAHY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 266,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

