Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Rises By 222.2%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:POAHY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 266,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $12.37.
Porsche Automobil Company Profile (Get Rating)
