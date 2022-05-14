Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Drops By 77.5%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the April 15th total of 79,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,233.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williamson III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $141,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $19.78 on Friday. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

